Things to do after purchasing a new smartphone

Have you bought a new smartphone? Then congrats! You might be beaming with happiness and cannot wait to use your new device. However, you might get shrills throughout your body about the things to do once you’ve purchased a new phone.

There is a certain to-do list you need to do after you bought a new smartphone. The things you need to do are mentioned below:

1. Check out the device

Not only look at your phone from the box but also look at other tech accessories that provide from the box. You need to check what is in the box. There are times when people do not have the time to look at other accessories other than the phone. The best thing you have to is to look at the duration of the product warranty. Make sure the accessories are complete, as described in the manual or the box. Sometimes, resellers remove accessories from the box and sell them with the phone separately. Don’t be a victim of this.

2. Explore your smartphone

The best thing you have to do is explore your smartphone, especially if you have bought it from Amazon. If you have purchased online, then do make a note if the device is free from damage or broken. If you have noticed any damage, then claim a replacement warranty if you’ve purchased from Amazon.

It is also essential to check if the accessories are in place and complete, as seen on the packaging or listed on their website. Make sure to check reviews of the products before you buy from an online store or website like Amazon.

3. Charge your phone

Before playing with your phone, it is essential to give it some juice. Your phone has been in a box for a long time. It needs charging to run. That’s why, before getting all excited and using your phone, make sure you charge it once. After adding some juice to your phone, now you can explore it as much you want.

4. Connect your Wifi

After charging your smartphone, it is time to start using it. The first thing that you need to do is connect your phone to your WIFI connection. It is obvious your new smartphone requires countless apps that needed to install. To do this needs a reliable Wifi to connect. We continuously need Wifi on new devices and utilize the internet on a daily basis.

5. Check for updates

After connecting to WIFI, the first must-do thing is to check updates. You should keep your smartphone up to date; it also keeps it secure. Companies send essential updates to add security and enhance the user experience, so make sure to check for updates.

You can also visit your Google Play Store or App Store to update the apps. Chances are, the apps are already updated, but if they’re not, you can manually update them all or turn on auto-updates.

More than 70% of smartphone malwares are designed in the Android system. New smartphones are beneficial when it comes to auto-updates. Whenever you update the apps, do make sure you set your auto-updates from the Google Play Store and also enable your system updates too.

6. Configure Google account

To install apps must have a Google account. If you are not a Google user, then I suggest you set up the Google account for installing apps. Your new smartphone will ask for Google account, which many people skip it for later use. You cannot access the Play store if you do not have a Google account. So, after creating a new one, you are good to go. Make sure to sync your information and remember the password of your Google account. It is important to secure your account with a secure password. You can also enable Two Factor authentication to protect your account.

7. Remove unwanted junk from your phone

The majority of phone manufacturers have unwanted services that you do not need to use. Most of them are built-in and can’t be removed, and most of them can be removed by uninstalling them. So why wasting time on the junk of the manufacturers? If all they want to know that you have bought the device? The best thing to do is to get rid of the junk you do not need.

8. Remove bloatware

The majority of smartphones company has unwanted software which is known as bloatware. Bloatwares or useless apps are the most irritating, and you want to get rid of them. To get rid of bloatware is to head over to apps settings and disable unwanted software you do not need. You can either force stop them or disable from the app info settings permanently, and they’ll go back in the dark valleys of dead apps.

9. Secure your device

The biggest threat people face when purchasing new smartphones is security. The new smartphones contain sensitive information whenever you go banking or shopping. One of the best ways to prevent security threats is to manage the security on your device by having a fingerprint sensor or PIN code. You can also secure your phone by using strong passwords in your accounts or by enabling two-factor authentication.

10. Backup your photos

Afraid of losing pictures from your old phone? Well, if it is, then you need to have a backup account to store all of your data and access it anytime and anywhere. Your phone has enough storage but might become a mishap if your phone went missing. You can install Google Photos and set it up for free unlimited storage for your photos and videos. Or you can use other services like iCloud or OneDrive to store your photos and videos on the cloud.

11. Check out the Google store

You can check out the latest apps from the Google store, and you can set the behavior of the apps you are installing. Just simply head over to Google store and look for endless apps!

12. Install useful apps

Are you a social media addict? If yes, then it is time to install useful apps on your new phone. The best part about Android smartphones that you can spend endless hours just exploring and installing apps you need it the most. Install the apps that you like the most. Find best keyboard apps, best streaming apps, best music apps, best Android launchers, best tech news apps, best messaging apps, best free news apps, best wallpaper apps, best sleep tracking apps, best selfie apps, best camera apps, and more.

13. Enable USB debugging

This is a rare case, but if you have forgotten your password or your PIN-code, then you can reset the password by enabling USB debugging. It’s quite a simple process in which all you have to do is use your PC and USB cable to reset your password. This feature is intended for developers, but it can also open ways for malware to strike your phone. It is better to keep USB debugging turned off.

14. Look for the OS updates

There will be upcoming updates of the operating systems. One of the methods after buying the new smartphones is to upgrade the latest update of operating systems. Some of the phone companies do not have much storage of operating systems; all you need is to simply upgrade the latest updates.

15. Buy a phone case

Protecting your phone is important. You don’t want to drop your phone the first day you opened it. That’s why you need a phone case to protect it from accidental drops. Purchase a case for your smartphone and keep it safe. You can also use a screen protector to protect your phone’s screen from scratches.

So, these were the things to do after purchasing a new smartphone. You share your ‘to-do’ list after buying a new phone in the comments below.