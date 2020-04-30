The most welcoming online gaming communities to join

Online gaming communities have come a long way since their inception. Now there’s something for everyone online, as long as you’re willing to look hard enough.

We did the hard work of trawling forums, chats, and streams to find the communities that will welcome you with open arms, even if you are a bit of an offbeat eccentric or a super competitive trigger-happy blaster.

Battlefield

Although most players get drawn to the glitz of Call of Duty, the Battlefield community seems quite happy with the merry little band of good-natured warriors it has assembled. The key to this is that the game is all about teamwork, meaning people have no choice but to get along with each other. Maybe this is how all online games should be structured.

Texas Hold ’em Poker

The online poker community is thriving. As long as you’re willing to learn the rules and avoid trolling on popular online streamers of the game, the community will welcome you with open arms. Most of the best poker players constantly put out content on the streaming platform Twitch, and when you’re ready to start playing yourself, there are plenty of bonuses that beginners can take advantage of. Playing Poker may seem intimidating at first, but once you learn the basics, and meet other card game lovers, it’ll become your new passion.

Little Big Planet

Many people will view themselves as being above this game, but they should know they are missing out on one of the sweetest communities out there in the ether. Here, there’s none of the toxicity found on the likes of Minecraft, just good solid puzzle platforming fun.

007 Legends

For older players who still remember when Goldeneye was an N64 revelation, 007 Legends is a dream come true, and to make it even better, the community that has flocked to the game are legends themselves, with virtually no bad blood on the show no matter how intense the firefights get.

Gaming Forums

If you don’t manage to strike up a bond in-game, then head to the likes of Game Detectives or Patient Gamers, where like-minded folks are always happy to go back and forth on issues ranging from how to beat a certain game to waxing lyrical about a beloved button.