5 technology trends that will impact our lives in 2020

Numerous technological advancements were expected to take center stage in 2020 following a breakthrough in 2019. The world has benefited immensely from some of these developments, and we shall be looking forward to more transformational changes going forward. In this article, we look at five substantial technology trends that will have a significant impact on our lives in 2020 and beyond.

Automation to shape the future

From the new apps designed for making our lives more comfortable through the automation of tasks, to self-service restaurants, automation has slowly found its way into our daily life scenarios. Automation will be significant in 2020 from the look of things, as industries are slowly adopting more efficient and swifter approaches to how they handle daily tasks.

Hyper Automation, which means the combination of machine learning, automation of work delivery, and packaged software is gaining traction across several industries, and the impact is massive. Examples include the use of drones, autonomous vehicles, robots, ships, and appliances, among several others.

5G is here – finally!

Before the global Covid-19 pandemic that hit the world, final touches for deploying 5G infrastructure were taking place across several countries in the world.

With about 70 percent of global organizations aiming to implement 5G before the end of 2020, there will be a significant leap in terms of bandwidth stability, faster internet speeds, lower latency, and mobile connectivity. This development will revolutionize a lot of the things we do as people, giving us faster responses and prompt updates as compared to 3G and 4G technologies.

Artificial Intelligence is the way to go

Artificial Intelligence, or simply AI, uses computers to process complex algorithms in milliseconds. So far, it is already helping us with sound decisions regarding what ought to be done. A good example is in the agriculture sector, which initially was based on intuition, but today, AI is advising farmers about the most appropriate plants to grow, and the right time to do it.

Going forward, Artificial Intelligence is set to drive revolutionary changes in other sectors like transport and logistics, medicine, security, and many other areas, meaning we will be experiencing a fundamental shift in the labor market.

Voice Tech to replace text

Google Home and Alexa are two great examples of voice technologies already playing a significant role in our daily lives. In the future, we could be seeing more people shifting towards voice commands and prompts as opposed to writing everything down.

It is projected that by the end of 2020, more than 35 percent of all searches across the internet will be based on voice, while the number of searches done without using screenless devices will grow.

Health Care evolution

Companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia are using genomic analysis to learn about diseases and to provide methods of prevention. Digital health care has seen a considerable amount of innovation under the prevention theme. For example, in the U.S, Color and 23andMe are the leaders in genome analysis, Genoplan leads in Korea, while Genesis Healthcare is the standout leader in Japan.

In 2020, the evolution of AI is expected to impact the quality of treatment. More medical images taken through CT, MRI scans, and X-rays will be diagnosable using Artificial Intelligence.