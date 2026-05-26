Strands Hints Today: Clues and Answer for May 26, 2026

Spoiler-safe Strands hints for May 26, 2026, followed by a hidden answer reveal.

Today’s Strands is ready for May 26, 2026. Start with the spoiler-safe clue ladder below, then open the final reveal only when you want the answer.

Today’s Strands Hints for May 26, 2026

The official clue is On the nature trail .

. The theme leans into food and place-based vocabulary.

The spangram starts with S .

. There are 6 theme words to find.

theme words to find. Look for linked letters that build complete theme entries instead of isolated short words.

If the clues are enough, stop here and solve the puzzle first. The next box contains the answer reveal.

? Strands final reveal Ready for the answer? Use the hints first. The final answer stays hidden until you choose to open it. Show today's Strands answer Answer Spangram: SCAVENGERHUNT; Theme words: ACORN, DAISY, FEATHER, MOSS, PAWPRINT, PUDDLE

Today’s Strands Answer

The Strands answer for May 26, 2026 is inside the reveal box above so the hints stay useful for readers who want to solve before seeing the solution.

Why This Puzzle Plays This Way

The board is coherent once the theme clicks: the spangram names the setting, and the remaining answers sit naturally inside that idea.

Best Solving Strategy

Trace the spangram early if possible, then use it as a divider to isolate smaller regions of the grid.

Strands Archive

Strands puzzle #988 is archived here with the spangram and theme words kept behind the reveal control.

Source Check

Checked the public New York Times Strands JSON feed for May 26, 2026.