Starting a career in web development before graduation

Web development is a versatile field offering undergrads plenty of job options. But many students don’t know how to start. It seems to them that employers don’t hire people without experience or that competition in the IT industry is too high. So they often become discouraged and convince themselves they can’t make the running.

But let’s see what prospects await you. There is a growing demand for web developers. It’s driven by information technology development, adoption of e-commerce, and virtual reality technology. According to the experts, web developers’ employment is projected to increase by 13 percent from 2018 to 2028, which is much higher than the average for all professions. So employers are willing to hire specialists even with little to no experience. And your task is to be a promising candidate they’re looking for.

So, where to begin?

Learn and practice

Start with the basics. A good web developer should have mastered HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Besides, they should have experience with CSS frameworks like Bootstrap, Backbone, and Foundation and be familiar with back-end languages like Ruby, Java, and PHP.

Good if you are already studying these fundamentals at a college or university. If not, sign up for a few programming courses at online learning platforms like Codeacademy, Udacity, W3Schools, etc. But remember that getting a degree in computer science isn’t an essential requirement to obtain a job in IT, but it will definitely give you a competitive advantage. Try to enhance your skills through practice and experience, and to make sure you have enough time for that, you can outsource some of your homework from essayservice.com.

Having a lot of practice is indispensable at this stage. Gain experience by building applications or websites, tinkering around it until it turns into something worthwhile and functional. Your work might not look like the greatest website in the world, but if you get the site working, it’s a huge accomplishment.

Have projects to show off your skills

When you’ve got enough practice under your belt, it’s time to demonstrate your skills. The creation of a personal project can become a crucial factor contributing to your success.

Put yourself in an employer’s shoes. You’re coming in with little to no experience, so how will the company know that you can actually do the work, and you’re not just wasting their time? The answer lies in a well-developed, and elaborate personal project. It’ll not only show what you’re capable of but also tell that you’re passionate about the thing you do. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have invested so much time into a personal project unless you really enjoyed coding. In addition, it’ll show that you can work on your own. So, work on your own project and make sure it looks professional. Because depending on its quality, your employer will draw a conclusion on how you’re going to code on their team.

Create a unique CV

The next advice is pretty obvious, but it works 100%. Write a CV that really stands out from thousands of other impersonal pieces of paper. The last thing you want is to type it on a blank, boring document and use generic business jargon, right? An eye-catching and thought-out CV is of vital importance when applying for a job in major companies. They receive a huge number of CVs every day, and you don’t want yours to be missed out on, right?

To enliven your CV, use one of the pre-made themes in Microsoft Word. Add some details and recommendations from your teachers, professors, and past employers if you have any, but not overdo it. A good rule of thumb is the more specific your CV is to the position that you’re applying for, the better.

Don’t stop applying

It is probably the key step, the point where all the magic happens. Everything you’ve done before was about setting yourself up for success in this stage. And now, when you’ve got a high-end personal project, and a catchy CV, you can take action. Don’t expect to get your dream job after applying for five or ten positions. Then you’ll simply get disappointed when being rejected or ignored.

So how many applications should you send? Perhaps this number will reach 100 or 200, or even more. Before wondering how long will it take to land a job, look at the situation from a different angle. Assume that 1 out of every 30 applications will get a response. That means that the more applications you send, the quicker you’ll get those enough responses, and your dream job. As someone once said, if opportunities don’t knock, build a door.

So instead of just dreading rejection where you don’t hear back from an employer, think of it as you’re only one step closer to getting the job that you’d love.

Take risks and any chances

Don’t think that you are not qualified enough for that big company or that they won’t hire you because of your young age. Try, and you’ll get the answer! Strive to work for the exact human being that you aspire to be. If you want to work for Google or Samsung, apply for the position you want. Don’t waste your time. If getting a refusal, get back to the previous tip. Take risks if you know that it can lead you to success. Start working, take some freelance projects, maybe for free, or for the minimum salary at the beginning, and you’ll gradually grow as an expert web developer.

To draw the line

Companies want employees who can code and build great sites and apps, and how or where they’re studying is a secondary question. It really is. Your goal is to show your skills and strengths competently. And don’t be disturbed by tight competition in the IT industry. The number of potential employees corresponds to the number of vacancies so everyone will find their place. Dedicate time to developing yourself, and you’ll achieve success in the IT industry.