Sony officially reschedules PS5 event to June 11

Sony announced a new date for the PS5 online event to June 11, the company announced on Twitter. The online event titled “The Future of Gaming” will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 4 PM ET. Previously the online event was planned for June 4, but due to the death of Geroge Floyd and protests across the US against racism, Sony postponed the event.

The company has already revealed the name, logo, specs, and DualSnse controller for the PlayStation 5, but the event will reveal the design of the console. Sony has decided to broadcast the online event at 1080p 30fps to make it easy for its staff who are working from home due to coronavirus pandemic. Sid Shuman, who’s a senior director of Content Communications at Sony said,

“The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect.”

He also recommends using headphones during this live session to enjoy the real 3D audio, which is harder to impress on your laptop or phone’s speakers. The specifications of the PS5 has already been revealed and will feature eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU(custom), AMD RDNA 2-based GPU(custom), 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, an 825GB SSD with 5.5GB/s performance.

Sony has also unveiled the controller for PS5 named DualSense controller. The DualSense controller features USB-C port, integrated microphone, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and create a button which was previously known as a share button.

The PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4 until June 11 at 1 PM Pacific / 9 PM BST.