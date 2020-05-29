‘Sodar’ is Google’s new AR experiment for social distancing

An experimental project from Google called ‘Sodar,’ lets you follow social distancing rules when you go outside your home. ‘Experiments with Google’ has come up with a new AR experiment that uses the Chrome browser and your camera to help you practice the social distancing rules during coronavirus pandemic using augmented reality.

Sodar – use WebXR to help visualise social distancing guidelines in your environment. Using Sodar on supported mobile devices, create an augmented reality two meter radius ring around you. #hacktohelp https://t.co/Bu78QrEN9f pic.twitter.com/kufatNFDQk — Experiments with Google (@ExpWithGoogle) May 28, 2020

The app made by Google Experiments creates a virtual six feet or 2 meters radius ring using WebXR and camera of your phone. It helps users visualize the minimum distance that they need to keep to follow social distancing guidelines.

Sodar isn’t a typical app that you need to install on your phone, just visit the website, and you can use on supported Android devices in the Chrome browser. Visit sodar.withgoogle.com in the Google Chrome browser to find out if your smartphone is compatible.

Sodar is only available using Chrome on Android devices. With a supported device, scan the QR code with your phone camera to take you to the mobile site.

