San-Diego Comic-Con 2020 is canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

For the first time in the history of Comic-Con, San Diego Comic Convention known as SDCC has been canceled. The organizers announced with ‘deep regret.’ Instead, the event will return in 2021 from July 22-25.

The announcement page says that it was first anticipated that COVID-19 might lessen by summer, but after monitoring of health advisories and the statements from the government, it is not safe to conduct Comic-Con this year.

This is not the first time a big event is over this year. Earlier, the biggest gaming expo, E3 was canceled, Facebook also canceled their F8 conference, Apple canceled WWDC 2020, Google canceled their I/O 2020. MWC 2020, which is the biggest mobile show of the world, also got canceled.

SDCC also announced that the attendees who purchased Comic-Con 2020 badges would have the option to transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021 or request a refund. An email will be sent in the next week with instructions on how to request a refund or transfer their payments to next year’s Comic-Con.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.” Comic-Con

2020 Comic-Con was scheduled from July 23rd to July 26th. Similarly, WonderCon Anaheim, which previously had a schedule of April 10-12, 2020, will return in 2021 from March 26-28.