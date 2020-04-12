Samsung is killing S Voice assistant in June

Samsung is finally killing it’s S Voice assistant after eight years. The Siri competitor, Samsung thought, would one day take over Apple’s digital assistant is signing off this year. The assistant was announced in 2012 with the release of widely popular Galaxy S III. The first attempt wasn’t that much solid since the app had plenty of bugs and responded slow.

The support page on the Samsung website says that the S Voice Service will no longer work after June 1, 2020. The S Voice farewell message from Samsung says thanks to customers and also mentions Samsung phone models that will be affected by the termination of S Voice Service.

Samsung replaced S Voice Service with the release of Bixby in Galaxy S8. The new digital assistant is still struggling to win people over Siri and Google Assistant, but it seems that Samsung will have to try more. According to Samsung, the S Voice can be upgraded to Bixby on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active, however, update for Gear S3 and Gear Sport is on its way and will be available after June 1.

All models that have the S Voice icon on the applications screen, including the following models, are affected.

Smartphone:

Galaxy A3

Galaxy A5

Galaxy A7

Galaxy A8

Galaxy A9

Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Note4

Galaxy Note3

Galaxy Note2

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S5

Galaxy S4

Galaxy S3

Gear S

Gear S2, etc.

Wearables: