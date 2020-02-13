Samsung held the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco to announce its latest flagship smartphones along with a clamshell phone, Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike last year, Samsung announces three new flagship smartphones, and the nomenclature goes like Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Did you notice the pattern? Well, let me say it out loud. It resembles with the new iPhones, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max. Caught you red-handed Samsung!

The new phones are absolute beasts on the chart with specifications like no other phone, but only the daily usage of phones will determine if they’re better in the real world or not. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Galaxy S20:

Galaxy S20 / via Samsung

The regular S20 has a 6.2″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 3200x1440p at 563 pixels per inch. These Samsung phones have a 120Hz high refresh rate display, which makes them ultra-smooth.

Cameras

The selfie camera in Galaxy S20 is 10MP with Dual Pixel AF and f2.2 while there are three rear cameras. A 12MP ultra-wide f2.2, a 12MP wide-angle f1.8, and a 64MP telephoto camera f2.0. DepthVision camera is missing from regular Galaxy S20 and is only for the Ultra and Plus model. But it does support 8K video recording at 24fps (7680×4320) and 4K UHD video recording at 60fps (3840×2160). Galaxy S20 has the capability of shooting 720p Super slow-mo videos at 960fps and 240fps at 1080p.

Battery

The regular S20 packs a battery of 4,000mAh battery and fast wireless charging 2.0 support. It also supports Wireless PowerShare, a feature that lets you share battery juice with other devices wirelessly(depends on support and compatibility).

Storage

All Galaxy S20 series phones support 5G. However, there are different models available. The 5G model of Galaxy S20 has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB internal storage while the LTE model gets 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Galaxy S20 series also supports microSD up to 1TB. Single SIM model has one Nano-SIM and one MicroSD slot. While the dual SIM model has a Hybrid SIM slot, one Nano-SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot depend on how you want to utilize it.

Other Features

Other features include ‘Always On Display,’ ‘Galaxy Themes,’ ‘Video Wallpapers,’ ‘Edge Lighting,’ ‘Edge Panels,’ ‘Bixby,’ ‘Samsung Pay,’ ‘Samsung Knox,’ and more. You will get Device, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, Earphones sound by AKG, quick start guide, clear cover, and protective film in the box of these Galaxy phones, which may vary with model and region of purchase.

These smartphones are IP68 water-resistant, which means that they’re tested for submersion in up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. However, it would be best if you didn’t try doing something like this.

For security, the Galaxy S20 series gets an Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. We have to see if it doesn’t get compromised like the Galaxy S10 series.

Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G / via Samsung

Galaxy S20+ / via Samsung

Both phones inherit most of the features from the junior Galaxy S20 but surely have a Plus and Ultra points of their own. Like the battery, Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery while the Ultra model gets a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Cameras

Galaxy S20+ has the same 10MP front-facing camera as Galaxy S20, but the Ultra model gets a whopping 40MP selfie camera. Galaxy S20+ has 6.7-inches QHD+ Infinity-O Display with lesser 525ppi but has the same resolution as Galaxy S20; however, the Ultra model gets a massive 6.9-inches QHD+ display with lesser 511ppi and same resolution. It is also thick at 8.8mm, while S20 and S20+ are 7.9mm and 7.8mm, respectively.

The significant difference is of the rear cameras. Galaxy S20 has a triple camera system as aforementioned, while the S20+ gets a Quad camera system with an additional DepthVision camera; everything else is the same as S20. However, Galaxy S20 Ultra also has a Quad camera setup but with superior resolution.

It packs a 12MP ultra-wide, a 108MP wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera with an additional DepthVision camera on the back. All these phones have Space Zoom with 30x, 30x, and 100x Super Resolution Zoom from lower to higher models, respectively.

Availability & Price

The Galaxy S20 series has the best specifications on the chart, but only the real-life usage will tell if they are worthy enough of our money. Galaxy S20 starts at $999.99, Galaxy S20+ starts at $1,199, and Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1,399. Samsung Galaxy S20 series will hit stores on March 6, 2020, but you can pre-order starting February 21 while the Galaxy Z Flip is releasing on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.

Follow TechEngage on Twitter and Facebook.