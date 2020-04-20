RedMagic 5G is the first phone with a 144Hz display for $579

High refresh rate display, flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 5G support, quite a phone, right? You might be expecting a price tag of $1000+, but this phone is available for $579. RedMagic 5G is the first phone to get a 144Hz display in a market where 90Hz is still an option available on a few flagship smartphones. Recently, OnePlus announced OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate display screens, respectively.

Nubia’s sub-brand, RedMagic, which is ZTE’s sub-brand, brings a new gaming phone with high-end specs that every gamer dreams of. The new phone is the first-ever phone with a whopping 144Hz refresh rate rising the standard refresh-rate for high-end mobile gamers. This refresh rate is standard for high-end PCs that are specifically designed for gaming.

The new phone comes with a large 6.65″ OLED panel with 1080p resolution. Instead of using a hole-punch camera for selfies, RedMagic is going all screen with slight bezels on top and bottom for a seamless and clear gaming experience. It’s not a bezel-less display, which makes it taller than the large display size it has.

Since this is a gaming phone with a strong spec sheet, RedMagic 5G has Snapdragon 865, 5G, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB storage. It doesn’t just stop here; the phone also comes with 55W fast charging to charge a massive 4,500mAh battery. Although it seems smaller for a phone with a 144Hz refresh rate display, the optimized custom Android 10 might be able to keep up the battery performance. It doesn’t have wireless charging, which is a drawback, but all this for just $579 ($649 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage), its like old OnePlus style with a tagline of ‘Flagship Killer.’

Gaming phones usually don’t come with a great set of cameras, but if you’re into cameras, this phone has a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. Not only this, but it also has Super Night mode and Neovision mode.

Headphone jack fans rejoice, this phone won’t let you down. It HAS a HEADPHONE JACK!, and stereo speakers, and haptics, and liquid cooling, and a turbo-fan. Yes, off course, there’s a vent on the edge of the phone for airflow management, which you can turn off if you want.

RedMagic 5G is the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 and 5G support starting at $579 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and $649 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can buy RedMagic 5G on April 21st after preorders. It is available in North America, the UK, Australia, Japan, and mainland Europe.