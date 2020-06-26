5 reasons to buy an antivirus for your Windows system

Cyberattacks are becoming more prevalent and diverse across the globe. Unfortunately, it’s a misconception that only businesses need to be wary of these online threats. The reality is that even general computer users are at the risk of a cyberattack that can cause data damage or financial loss.

If you want to protect yourself from various kinds of cyberattacks and safeguard your privacy online, then installing an antivirus on your Windows system can help a lot. In fact, the following are the top 5 reasons why you need to buy the best antivirus for Windows:

1. Protection against malware

Installing an antivirus software is one of the most common tips to protect your PC from malware. With a good antivirus software, you can protect against all kinds of malware, including trojans, adware, etc. These programs can easily enter your computer system through malicious websites, pirated software, malicious email links, etc. However, an antivirus program can keep all these programs at bay easily.

Note: Apart from using an antivirus program, it’s also recommended that you avoid visiting less reputed websites. Although most antivirus programs are designed to detect and quarantine malware programs automatically, it’s a good practice to take additional measures like avoiding harmful websites in the first place.

2. Protection against ransomware

Ransomware are advanced malware programs that are designed to encrypt a user account or important files on a system. The attackers behind these programs then demand ransom in exchange for removing the encryption. You can’t remove the encryption, i.e., a digital lock unless you have advanced protection. An antivirus program that can keep off ransomware attacks is the most effective solution to this problem.

3. Email protection

We use emails for various purposes- for receiving invoices, account updates from social media websites, eCommerce websites, etc. However, emails also pose different threats. For instance, there are phishing attacks in which attackers send malicious links to extract sensitive information like credit card details, social media account credentials, etc. Antivirus programs like Bitdefender can give you protection against phishing attacks and from many other attacks like malicious attachments.

4. Protection of personal data

Certain malware programs like a spyware can collect your personal data like online account credentials, passwords, etc. Hackers can use this information to misuse your accounts, commit fraud, and even blackmail you. To prevent this from happening, you must use an advanced and modern antivirus program for Windows.

5. Improved computer performance

Unwanted malicious programs installed on your system can unnecessarily bring the system’s performance down. They can feed on the computer’s resources like the hard drive, RAM, CPU, etc. When these unwanted programs grow in number, you can notice frequent system freezes and crashes. In addition, opening and closing files can also start to take more time than usual. To minimize all these issues, you must use an antivirus program.

So, there you have it – 5 good reasons to start using an antivirus program for your Windows system. Don’t worry if you are worried about the cost – most antivirus software is affordable. Installation is also easy, and so is using the programs. So, what are you waiting for?