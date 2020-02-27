Projector vs. TV: What is worth purchasing?

A pastime can be quite varied. However, let us be honest, many of us like to spend time watching various films or TV shows. Such a rest helps to relax and enjoy both the calm atmosphere and cinema masterpieces. It is an obvious fact that you have asked yourself the question “what should I buy: a TV or projector?” at least once in a life.

The article located below will tell you all the interesting related details and a brief comparison of both types of gadgets. What is more, we will teach you how to create the coziest home theater and even select the best home theater seating.

The Main Comparison Points

1. Space Occupied

In general, projectors are installed in spacious locations since the gadget projects a picture on a huge screen. Therefore, a projector requires you to have a big room so you can enjoy any kind of film or show on safety distance. In case you will sit too close, you will harm your vision and will experience video details incorrectly.

Therefore, it is wiser to purchase a TV of suitable size and create a home cinema according to house/apartment areas.

What is better: TV

2. Brightness Characteristics

This point is also very important while choosing a gadget for home theater. Brightness plays a key role in the process of watching films. Many people argue that projectors have some problems with the level of brightness in the first part of the day.

Projectors lose their brightness in a well-lit room more than ordinary TVs. This causes the feeling of low screen definition, and the video quality is not as good as you desire. Moreover, projectors with high brightness rates installed are quite expensive! You will have to pay about $2000 for a projector displaying up to 2500-3000 thousand lumens!

Traditional TVs, that cost about $1000, show us an amazing brightness level round the clock. Therefore, TVs are much more practical and better in this regard.

What is better: TV

3. Resolution

TVs are leaders within such criteria. Why is it so? Numerous world brands offer us cool 4K or 8K TVs at medium or high prices. They can even be rather expensive at times. Nevertheless, we may say they are reasonable in comparison with projectors. On the other hand, 4K projectors may cost more than $2-3 thousand. It is unacceptable.

Moreover, you are not able to purchase an ultra-resolution projector (8k) since such models and technologies are still on the stage of developing and testing. At the same time, 8K TVs are real, and you can buy them in most shops all over the USA right now.

Numerous tests’ results showed us that TVs and projectors of the same resolutions differ a lot. TVs simply show more quality pictures due to some technical specialties.

What is better: TV

5. Contrast Ratio



Both TVs and projectors offer customers great contrast characteristics. All the types of projectors (LCOS, LCD, or DLP) project a very colorful picture and allow you to enjoy watching an adorable video quality.

TVs having the same characteristics can be even more expensive at times. That sounds weird, and we agree with such a statement. However, TVs are more developed, and you can get incredibly cool (unique) color gamut for high prices. Unlike TVs, projectors cannot offer such a technical miracle.

Therefore, everything depends on the sum of money you are going to spend on such a purchase.

What is better: both