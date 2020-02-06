POCO X2 launches with 120Hz display and 4500 mAh battery

POCO has launched X2 with a 120Hz refresh rate, a massive 4,500mAh battery, and more. POCO is now competing with Realme and others as a separate brand from Xiaomi and is targeting the Indian smartphone market. The new POCO X2 is a compelling reply to Realme X2, which is a little expensive than the POCO X2.

In 2018, POCO launched Pocophone F1 under Xiaomi, which took the attention of smartphone enthusiasts because of its great specs at a low price. Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 4,000 mAh battery in just $300, that was a good deal. The low price also justified plastic build quality and a below-average camera since smartphones with similar high-end processors weren’t even close down to $300 range.

The X2 from POCO isn’t any successor to the POCO F1. It doesn’t have a flagship processor like the F1. The X2’s Snapdragon 730G processor isn’t appealing. However, it does come with a 6.67-inches 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. High refresh rate displays are only seen in flagship smartphones for now, like the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4.

This change is good for smartphones in this range, and hopefully, the competition will follow too. The phone also has a massive 4,500mAh battery and LiquidCool Technology. The base model with 6GB RAM is priced at $225 with 64GB storage, while the 8GB RAM model with 256GB storage costs $281. POCO X2 will be available on Flipkart on 11 February 2020.