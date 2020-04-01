Pixel 4a: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 4 has the best camera in a smartphone and is on our best smartphones list of the year. But Google has more in the pipeline, a mid-range Pixel 4a, and 4a XL, which are one of the most anticipated smartphones. Like last year’s Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 4a has been leaked in a hands-on video.

There’s a hole-punch display and has a 5.8-inch of 2340 x 1080. The person in the video appears to run a benchmark app, which shows that Pixel 4a runs Android 10 and has a Snapdragon 730 processor. There’s no 5G like Mi 10 Lite, but it has 6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage.

Camera

The camera department is promising since these mid-rangers get cameras straight from their flagship counterparts. It has a 12-megapixel camera sensor and supports 4K video recording.

Unlike Pixel 4, which has a dual-camera sensor on the back, Pixel 4a has a single camera sensor. The video also shows that it still has a headphone jack means Google is keeping 3.5mm headphone jack in these mid-range series. It’s a matter of time that the headphone jack vanishes from all smartphones, just like every company is removing it from their flagship smartphones.

Hardware

According to the TechnoLike Plus’ video, the Pixel 4a will have a 3,080mAh. Pixel 4a will be available in two configurations, 6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage and a 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage.

Pixel 3a and 3a XL were announced at last year’s Google I/O 2019. Google Pixel 4a was expected to arrive at Google I/O 2020, but it has been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. Here’s the leaked Pixel 4a video:

The release date for Pixel 4a and 4a XL is still hasn’t been announced. For updates, follow TechEngage on Twitter and keep visiting our website.