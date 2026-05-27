Pips Hints Today: Clues and Answer for May 27, 2026

Spoiler-safe Pips hints for May 27, 2026, followed by a hidden answer reveal.

Today’s Pips is ready for May 27, 2026. Start with the spoiler-safe clue ladder below, then open the final reveal only when you want the answer.

Today’s Pips Hints for May 27, 2026

Start with regions that have equality or exact-sum constraints.

Single-cell regions are strong anchors for domino placement.

Treat greater-than and less-than regions as filters after exact regions are placed.

The hard board should be solved from the most constrained region outward.

Avoid rotating a domino until both cells satisfy the neighboring region rules.

If the clues are enough, stop here and solve the puzzle first. The next box contains the answer reveal.

? Ready for the answer? Use the hints first. The final answer stays hidden until you choose to open it. -[0,3] / [1,0]-[0,0] / [0,2]-[0,1] / [3,2]-[3,3] / [2,2]-[1,2]; MEDIUM board 933: [1,2]-[1,3] / [1,5]-[1,4] / [0,2]-[0,1] / [2,1]-[2,2] / [0,4]-[0,3] / [1,1]-[1,0] / [2,3]-[2,4]; HARD board 938: [4,5]-[4,4] / [0,2]-[0,3] / [1,0]-[2,0] / [1,2]-[1,1] / [2,2]-[2,1] / [3,0]-[4,0] / [3,3]-[3,2] / [3,5]-[3,4] / [0,0]-[0,1] / [1,5]-[2,5] / [1,4]-[2,4] / [3,1]-[4,1] / [0,4]-[0,5] / [4,3]-[4,2] / [1,3]-[2,3]” label=”Show today’s Pips answer” game=”Pips”] Reveal the answer Answer ”EASY

Today’s Pips Answer

The Pips answer for May 27, 2026 is inside the reveal box above so the hints stay useful for readers who want to solve before seeing the solution.

Why This Puzzle Plays This Way

Pips is less about word recall and more about constraint order. The fastest route is to lock the fixed math first, then place flexible dominoes around it.

Best Solving Strategy

Write down candidate dominoes for exact regions, eliminate impossible orientations, and keep the hard board for last.

Pips Archive

The Pips easy, medium, and hard boards for May 27, 2026 are archived here with placements hidden behind the reveal control.

Source Check

Checked the public New York Times Pips JSON feed for May 27, 2026.