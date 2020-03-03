Oppo launches Reno 3 Pro in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro goes official in India with the world’s first 44-megapixel camera. The new phone is part of the Reno series and comes without 5G, unlike the Chinese variant.

Reno 3 Pro has 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, with microSD support. The dual SIM phone has one slot for an external microSD card. The mid-ranger also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs Oppo’s customized version of Android 10, aka Color OS 7. Reno 3 Pro has a MediaTek chipset and has a 4,025 mAh battery. It also supports 30W fast charging with Oppo VOOC 4.0. According to Oppo, you can charge it from 0 to 50% in just 20 minutes and 100% in total of 56 minutes.

Oppo Reno 3 has a 6.4-inches 1080p OLED display. The dual front cameras are placed in a capsule-like cutout and have a resolution of 44-megapixel and 2-megapixels for depth sensing. Rear quad cameras setup includes 64-megapixels primary, 13-megapixels telephoto, 8-megapixels ultrawide, and a 2-megapixels monochrome sensor. Oppo also claims to have a 5x zoom and 20x digital zoom.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro costs around $415 for 8GB and 128GB model, and around $445 for 256GB model. It comes in Sky White, Auroral Blue, and a Midnight Black color and is available in India for now.