Oppo Find X2 Pro: 12GB RAM, 5G, 120Hz screen, and more

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are now official, following MWC 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus fears. The event was held online instead of a physical gathering. The new phones have impressive flagship specs, including a high-refresh-rate display of 120Hz, Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 5G support. Let’s talk about these specs one by one.

Oppo Find X2:

Find X2 is the non-pro model of the Oppo flagship series. They both have small differences, but most of the specifications are the same as both come with Color OS 7.1 on top of Android 10. Find X2 series have the same 6.7″ AMOLED QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance:

Snapdragon 865 is ready to give a speedy performance to the Find X2 users along with whopping 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. However, there’s no microSD slot. These monstrous specs are now getting common in flagships.

Camera:

The camera is the most important component of a smartphone. If a phone doesn’t have a great camera, it won’t perform well in the market.

Find X2 has tri camera setup, including a brand new Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel with an f/1.7 lens.

Other than the primary 48-megapixel shooter, Find X2 has a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. These cameras also support night mode, since Night Mode has become popular in smartphone photography. The telephoto camera has a 5x hybrid zoom.

Since it has one hole-punch on the front display, Find X2 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Battery:

Find X 2 has a 4,200mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. Oppo claims that it is the fastest in the industry. Other than this, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G modem. Just like all other phones, Oppo also ditched 3.5mm headphone jack, so there’s no headphone jack in both Find X2 phones.

Price & Colors:

Oppo Find X2 is available in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic colors. Find X2 costs €999.

Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Find X2 Pro also has the same 48-megapixel sensor as Find X2, but since it’s a “Pro” model, it comes with a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera along with a 13-megapixel telephoto cam with 60x digital zoom. The front selfie camera is the same as the one used in Oppo Find X2.

The “Pro” has a slightly larger battery of 4,260mAh and has the same 65W Super VOOC 2.0 support. Unlike the IP54 rating of Find X2, the Pro model also gets IP68 water and dust resistance, along with superior haptic feedback, which is possible because of an X-axis motor.

Oppo Find X2 Pro costs €1,199 and will be available in May in Vegan Leather Orange and Black Ceramic.