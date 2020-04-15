OnePlus finally launches OnePlus 8, and 8 Pro

After a long round of leaks and rumors, OnePlus finally announced two new flagship smartphones in an online event, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The latest smartphones are packed with features like 5G and 120Hz high refresh rate display, up to 12GB of RAM, and more. Both phones are great on the spec sheet, but there are significant differences between the pro and regular models. Let’s take a look.

Last year, OnePlus jumped to 90Hz refresh rate display with OnePlus 7 Pro. This year’s OnePlus 8 Pro has a stunning display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the regular OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The regular OnePlus 8 has a 6.55″ FHD+ AMOLED screen, which is smaller as compared to 6.78″ QHD+ AMOLED display of OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus is ditching pop-up selfie camera in favor of punch-hole camera from the pro model, which some might miss, but it’s a great deal since it’s removal made IP68 rating possible.

Oxygen OS is optimized to give extra juice to your OnePlus, but having large batteries can also increase the screen time. OnePlus 8 Pro has a larger battery than the regular OnePlus 8. They both have 4,510mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively. Other power features of these phones include Warp Charge 30T charging, which can reach 50 percent in almost 23 minutes. One main difference between regular and pro model is the ‘Warp Charge 30’ wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which only comes for the pro model. However, the regular OnePlus 8 lacks both.

The camera sensors on both phones are different. OnePlus 8 Pro has four rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and another color filter camera. The regular OnePlus 8 lacks the telephoto lens and instead has a 2-megapixel camera for macro shots. Other sensors on OnePlus 8 are a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera for macro shots.

OnePlus is going all 5G with the new OnePlus 8 series. Both phones have Snapdragon 865 processor with a 5G modem. They both have up to 12GB RAM with 256GB maximum storage except LPDDR5 RAM for the pro model. OnePlus 8 starts at $699 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to $799 for the maxed-out version while the pro starts at $899, which goes up to $999 for maxed out version.