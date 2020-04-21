Netflix now lets you lock screen to prevent accidental pauses

Are you the kind of person who watches shows and movies on your phone? Not judging you, but Netflix has made things easier for phone binge-watchers. The new feature lets you lock the screen while watching your favorite show on Netflix. This will prevent accidental touches and unintentional pauses of your favorite shows.

While this feature is turned on, other gestures in the Android system will work, but it comes handy when you’re watching something and don’t want unintentional interruptions. Here’s how it looks like on screen:

The new feature is spotted on Android phones, which shows a new addition in the set of virtual buttons in the player options. With Screen Lock, you can turn the button prompts such as “Play” or “Pause” from interrupting your Netflix experience. If you’ve enabled it, just tap your screen again and tap Unlock twice to disable this feature.

Also read: Netflix is testing an ‘instant screen replay’ feature