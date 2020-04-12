Motorola Razr now comes in gold color at $1,499

Motorola Razr foldable phone now comes in blush gold color option. The bottom back of the phone, including the mighty chin, has a gold color and comes with the same glossy black back.

The specs of the phone are precisely similar to the previous model. It has the same Snapdragon 710 processor and 128GB internal storage. The only thing changed is the color option. Motorola is still selling it as a Verizon-exclusive, which means that you’ll be spending $1,499 for Verizon’s built-in apps.

Let’s revisit the specifications of Motorola Razr phone:

Camera:

The camera of the phone is mediocre and has a 16-megapixel resolution with decent quality. If the smartphone was priced at $500, the camera quality would be justifiable, but for a smartphone of $1500 price range, it doesn’t justify camera quality. You can also use this camera for selfies when folded, so you get 16-megapixel selfies.

Display and design:

This phone reminds me of the classic Motorola Razr, but I’m more excited about the design this time. Razr has a dramatic design, which is impressive at so many levels. A teardown video reveals that Motorola is not using a complex hinge mechanism to make perfect fold happen like Samsung Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Flip. It’s impressive to see how Motorola did it without any complex folding mechanism.

Also read: Best foldable smartphones 2020

Razr has a tall 6.2-inches foldable display with a 21.9:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a secondary viewfinder, which can be used for selfies and operating your phone while it’s closed. The screen isn’t bezel-less.

Battery:

Because of folding display tech, there are few compromises that Motorola had to make, to implement this design, one of them is a smaller battery. It has a small 2,510mAh battery and also comes with USB-C fast charging support.

Other specs include a fingerprint scanner on the chin of the phone, which also enables you to satisfyingly flip the phone after a steamy call with your boss.

Razr phone is Verizon exclusive and is now available in two color options of Noir Black and Blush Gold.