Motorola Edge+ new high-res renders leaked

High-resolution renders of Motorola Edge+ got leaked again, and this time, by Evan Blass (@eveleaks), who is renowned for sharing authentic leaks. The leaked renders show 108-megapixel primary camera along with two other sensors.

Motorola Edge+ will reportedly feature a curved display with hole-punch on the left corner. According to the alleged leaked press renders, the phone will be available in Burgundy and a Navy Blue color option.

Motorola Edge+ / via @evleaks

There is no certainty about specs, but we can expect a 6.67-inches waterfall display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2340 x 1080 resolution. Since it’s a flagship smartphone, the hardware is also top-notch. With Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support, Motorola Edge+ will come with 8GB or 12GB RAM along with 5000mAh+ battery.

A smaller version of Motorola Edge+ is also in the pipeline with slightly lower specs. These renders are only showing front display and rear panel, but previously leaked renders from another source showed a headphone jack, a speaker grill, and a glowing ring around Motorola’s logo on the back of the phone.

Unlike Mi MIX Alpha, which also comes with waterfall display and no physical buttons, Edge+ seems to have volume and power keys, as seen in the leaked renders.

There’s still a lot more than these specs to know about Motorola Edge+. Stay tuned for more leaks and updates on upcoming smartphones and gadgets.