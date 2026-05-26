Mini Crossword Hints Today: Clues and Answer for May 26, 2026

Spoiler-safe Mini Crossword hints for May 26, 2026, followed by a hidden answer reveal.

Today’s Mini Crossword is ready for May 26, 2026. Start with the spoiler-safe clue ladder below, then open the final reveal only when you want the answer.

Today’s Mini Crossword Hints for May 26, 2026

The official NYT listing returned puzzle ID 24082 .

. Saturday Mini grids usually have more entries than the weekday 5×5 pattern.

Several answers are short names or pop-culture references.

Use crossings aggressively because the short fill can look ambiguous by itself.

If one corner stalls, jump to the longest entry and build back through its crossings.

If the clues are enough, stop here and solve the puzzle first. The next box contains the answer reveal.

? Mini Crossword final reveal Ready for the answer? Use the hints first. The final answer stays hidden until you choose to open it. Show today's Mini Crossword answer Answer Across: PAIR, HARE, DROPS, SONIA, NYNY; Down: PHDS, AARON, IRONY, REPIN, SAY

Today’s Mini Crossword Answer

The Mini Crossword answer for May 26, 2026 is inside the reveal box above so the hints stay useful for readers who want to solve before seeing the solution.

Why This Puzzle Plays This Way

This Mini rewards fast recognition, but the Saturday-sized grid asks for more crossing work than a typical weekday Mini.

Best Solving Strategy

Solve the shortest proper-name clues only after the crossings confirm them, then use the longer entries to stabilize the grid.

Mini Crossword Archive

The NYT Mini Crossword answers for May 26, 2026 are archived here with across and down entries hidden behind the reveal control.

Source Check

Checked the NYT public Mini listing first, then used Parade for the clue-and-answer fallback because the answer-bearing game endpoint is restricted.