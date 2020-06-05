LG patents a rollable foldable phone

2019 was the year of foldable phones. With Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Motorola’s Razr phone, and Huawei’s Mate X, smartphone giants did something different than usual, proving that smartphones aren’t consistently dull. These foldable devices do need some time to get better, but for now, they stand out from the crowd.

LG was always one of the front runners in the foldable display tech, but they never showed off their version of the foldable phone. Instead, the company went with the idea of dual-screen smartphones with LG G8X ThinQ. LG has introduced rollable TV, and foldable display tech several times in the past at CES. This time, they’ve something else in the bucket of surprises. According to Asia Time, a South Korean news outlet, LG is working on a device that reportedly uses a foldable and rollable display. The company has also filed a patent for their rollable tech, said the report.

Here’s the image for better understanding:

3D render of LG’s foldable rolling smartphone / via Asia Time

The idea is similar to what we’ve seen in TCL’s concept rollable smartphone. However, there’s something new in LG’s patent. The screen can be extended and then folded like other folding phones, which seems crazy. Till now, making the display fold and managing it in a smaller form factor was hard, and now it appears that in the future, you can extend and fold the display at once.

This patent also hints at possible foldable laptops, which would be great with a keyboard accessory. It is not a product, but an early-stage prototype, which was patented by LG, and hopefully will arrive as a full-fledged product in the future.