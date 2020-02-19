LG adds a 48MP camera to budget K-series smartphone

With a quad rear camera setup within each, LG electronics reveals new budget smartphones in South Korea. The company introduced three smartphone models in its K-series, K41S, K51S, and K61. The phones will be launched in Central and South America as well as in Europe starting in the second quarter. The company did not yet share the prices of these smartphones.

The series comes with smartphones having a high-resolution primary lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens plus a wide-angle lens. The K51S smartphone comes with a 32MP main lens, while LG’s other flagships are equipped with 12MP main lenses.

These smartphones are equipped with four rear cameras with artificial intelligence features. However, the K61 is the first LG smartphone housing a 48MP main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor on the back, and a 5MP macro lens. It features 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage. It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD display with hole-punch cameras on the corner and a 16MP front shooter. Both K61 and K51S are mechanized by a 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor.

The K51S, on the other hand, has a slightly narrower 6.5-inch HD+ screen and a 32MP main camera. It comes with a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. When it comes to the front lens, K51S features a 13MP front lens. It offers 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Similarly, the K41S also comes with a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. However, K41S features an 8MP camera when it comes to the front lens. It offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.