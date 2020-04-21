iPad mini 5 gets a massive discount on Best Buy

Apple iPad mini is now available starting $330 on Best Buy. The iPad mini model has entry-level features like WiFi, 64GB internal storage, and is available in space gray, silver, and gold colors. This model is a WiFi-only model; cellular models are also discounted at different rates.

Previously, the iPad mini was available for $400, which is now discounted by $70 and is now $330. The 256GB storage model is also getting a discounted price of $450 with $100 less than the original price.

Why this deal?

With Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset, iPad mini is one of the powerful devices in Apple’s lineup. The tablet has True Tone display, supports Apple Pencil (1st gen), and a mini form factor, which is suitable for people who’re looking for a tablet of this size. This price of $330 makes it a compelling choice. You can also grab cellular models with 64GB and 256GB storage for $460 and $580, respectively. The all-time low price of Apple’s tiny tablet has similar pricing to entry-level iPad 10.2-inch.

iPad Mini Key Specs