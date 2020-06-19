How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2020 event live

For the first time, Apple is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference virtually, free for everyone. The physical event was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event will start on June 22 and can be streamed online for free. As usual, Apple will start the event with a keynote and will offer a look at upcoming products, including updates on operating systems. Several rumors are hitting the web about changing the ‘iOS’ name to ‘iPhone OS’ and the announcement of a redesigned iMac.

How to watch WWDC 2020 live?

Watch on iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Apple TV:

You can watch Apple’s event live on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. The devices running with iOS 10 or later and Macs running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later are eligible for online streaming on the Safari browser.

Watch on Windows 10:

For those who don’t have Apple devices, you can still watch on Windows 10. Open the link mentioned above on Microsoft Edge and watch it online.

Watch on Android:

Apple will also stream this event on YouTube. You can watch it on YouTube as well here.

You can stream Apple’s WWDC on June 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PDT here.