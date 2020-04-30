How to make your YouTube account stand out

YouTube is a popular platform that businesses and individuals use to share videos. This video-sharing platform is becoming increasingly popular when it comes to promoting businesses and ideas. Some people are using different tools like buying YouTube subscribers (find out more on HowSociable) to expand their following and reach more people with their videos. Mostly, users with larger subscribers’ count reach more people with their messages.

But, if your budget doesn’t allow you to make such an investment, you can get more followers by making your YouTube account stand out. Here are some of the ways you can do this.

1. Brand Your YouTube Channel and Videos

Statistics reveal that YouTube had about 1.68 billion users in 2019. And the platform gets about one billion unique video views every month. That means there are many videos for people to watch on the platform. Therefore, you must make your channel and videos exclusive to attract more viewers.

For your YouTube account to stand out, you need to decide on your channel and video theme. How will subscribers and viewers identify your account and videos? Branding your content will make your content distinct. This is very important considering the massive influence of the videos that are uploaded on YouTube every day.

Brand your videos nicely so that the audience can identify you as the producer of amazing and edgy videos. What’s more, use a name that makes your account or channel stand out on YouTube. Your logo should attract other users and enable them to identify your account or channel with ease.

2. Be Professional

Anybody can create a YouTube account and start sharing videos. But, not just any account will stand out on YouTube. Even if you created a YouTube account or channel to upload videos for fun, be professional.

People want to know that you’re serious about what you do to decide to follow your YouTube account. Most users want to follow accounts that provide useful videos. So, if you hold a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, post content that shows the audience that you’re knowledgeable about the subject.

Nevertheless, make your content less intimidating and exciting by using more relatable and specific examples instead of jargon. Make sure that the audience finds your content relevant and useful.

3. Include Thumbnails

Before people click on the videos that you share, they see the thumbnail you have in your YouTube account. Therefore, use a thumbnail that people will find amazing and be attracted to. In some cases, the audience is attracted to a YouTube video by the background.

For instance, some YouTube accounts feature videos with a green screen. That’s because it creates a bright backdrop that attracts more viewers. Nevertheless, make sure that your YouTube account uses the right thumbnails depending on your target audience and the kind of content you share.

4. Work on Tags

Tags play a crucial role in ensuring that videos appear on searches and categories on YouTube. Therefore, include relevant tags to your YouTube videos. Do not just use tags because they are popular. Some people use the names of famous artists because they are trending on this platform. However, this doesn’t work if the tags are irrelevant.

For instance, if you upload a video about making cupcakes, don’t put tags that do not relate to this topic. Instead, use specific tags or generic ones. This will make your videos appear on searches because YouTube will index and categorize them with ease.

5. Upload Quality Videos

You can upload an extremely original or thought-providing video on your YouTube account or channel. However, if the video quality is low, people won’t play it after watching it for a few seconds. Therefore, invest in a quality video camera if you want your YouTube account to stand out. This will enable you to capture HD videos that are worth sharing and viewing.

If you want to use graphics in your YouTube channel, use a professional video-editing program that experts use. Making your YouTube video look amazing requires effort. However, your final videos will move the audience if they are of higher quality, relevant, and visually appealing.

6. Upload Videos of the Right Length

YouTube videos should not be too long or too short. In most cases, the length of a YouTube video should depend on the topic. For instance, can you teach your viewers how to apply Halloween makeup with a 15-second video? Will a reaction video of 30 minutes make your audience stay?

The attention span of most internet users is short. As such, sharing a video that is too long will bore them. Therefore, decide on the length of your video depending on the topic and your target audience.

7. Always Include a Complete Video Description

Make sure that every video that you share has a complete description. The description box provides a space to say anything about your YouTube video. Therefore, include information that tells the viewers what your video is all about. It also helps search engines when ranking your videos. Therefore, make sure that every video you share on your YouTube account has a complete and relevant description.

8. Cross-Promote Your YouTube Account and Videos

Promote your YouTube account and videos on different social media networks. For instance, you can use Twitter and Facebook to promote your YouTube account to people in your immediate circle. Such people can also share your videos, making them visible to a broader audience. And, include relevant hashtags to help people that may be interested in your content to find you with ease.

9. The Bottom Line

Making your YouTube account stand out is not something you can do overnight. However, following these tips and being consistent will make people notice your account. Being professional and uploading quality videos will make more people interested in following your YouTube channel.