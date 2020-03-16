How to disinfect your phone

Coronavirus is spreading across the globe and is now declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organization. While it has become necessary to stop shaking hands and hugs, cleaning stuff that you daily use has also become essential. It’s time to clean your iPhone or any phone you have.

We often use our smartphones after touching things like door handles, using the toilet, and many other things that can leave viruses and bacteria on our hands, they can come on your smartphones too. Germs and bacteria ARE on your phones since we use it a lot. It is wise to clean your phones and other gadgets in order to protect yourself from viruses like COVID-19.

These viruses and bacterial diseases can transfer from air, touch, and physical contact with infected items. Although your phone might or might not have been a surface where coronavirus or any other viruses are present, but prevention is better than cure.

Apple recently updated its guide to clean iPhone and other Apple products allowing the use of Alcohol wipes with 70% Isopropyl Alcohol.

In this guide, you will learn how to clean your iPhone (and other phones/gadgets) safely.

Steps to disinfect your iPhone

Unplug your phone, if connected to a charger Turn off your phone or gadget before proceeding Get 70% Isopropyl Alcohol or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to clean Use a soft cloth and gently wipe your phone’s surface without getting moisture in it. Don’t use compressed air or other cleaning products to clean your iPhone

Make sure that you don’t get any moisture in the openings or submerge your phone in any cleaning agent. Also, Apple says that users must not use bleach to clean iPhone.

Another thing that you must remember is that abstain from cleaning the surface too hard or too long. It’s because the iPhone has an oleophobic coating, which is fingerprint and oil resistant. Using these cleaning products or rubbing too vigorously will remove that coating from the screen.