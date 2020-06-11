How mobile apps can diversify your income

The spread of the coronavirus has led to many changing their lifestyle – for the most part; this has been due to either remote working or being unable to work at all in the short term. Whilst it’s looking as if lockdown efforts may soon be over for many of us, there is still, of course, the possibility that change can come quickly with the risk of a second spread being a genuine possibility. There’s also the possibility that remote working may be a permanent solution for many businesses and a change that could cause a permanent shift in working conditions.

One thing that may have become clear to many, however, is that developing different streams of income may be vital to avoid any uncertainty in the future, especially with the increased risk found during the virus. Fortunately, as tech has developed and changes in the global economy have opened a gap for newcomers to become involved, there are a huge number of opportunities in different markets for those seeking a different stream of revenue.

One of the faster-growing areas for this can be found in forex trading. As the global market is reacting to both the coronavirus pandemic and current protests, there has been a big shift observed within the global forex market. There are a huge number of apps out there for newcomers to get started on their mobile devices alongside a growing number of brokers with sign up bonuses offering a nice entry into the platform. These can be used via mobiles, with platforms enabling people to invest from as little as $5, and some of the best forex bonuses are compelling – ranging from 50-100% loyalty incentives. The market has traditionally had some level of volatility which may have been off-putting to newcomers, and whilst the same is still true, the lower cost of entry for learning, as a result of the bonuses on offer – the window is closing for those looking to find the best possible deals.

Opportunities in similar markets have also been found as mobile applications have led many to try their hand at some market trading – businesses flexing to the changes brought on by the coronavirus have led to shifting in stock markets once again providing a lower barrier of entry for those looking to get involved, similarly in commodities as stable markets in oil for example witnesses record low drops – we may now be very much on the upward curve again as there is some level of recovery happening, there’s still an opportunity to get involved in diversifying your income outside of just your day to day job.

Fortunately, many don’t require a huge amount of capital upfront to get involved, nor a wealth of knowledge to get started. A large part of the trading market is learning mistakes whilst starting low, so the same mistakes aren’t made with more investment, and with these platforms being available at the touch of a button through your mobile device on the list of apps available, the barrier for entry remains low – especially if you’re getting help from aforementioned brokers who can guide you in the right direction if you’re feeling uncertain about the next steps.

As we head through the recovery process, it may begin to get harder once again to be involved in trading without a lot being put upfront – there are other options too, a favorite in sports betting is now beginning to come back now that sporting events are taking place again across the world, but this, of course, comes with its own risks too without any guaranteed return. There has also been an increase in the use of hobby sites for those looking to make some money from a passion. If this is an area that you’re able to work toward, then it provides another opportunity to make a little extra on the side. As mentioned before, however, now may be the perfect time to get involved in these different streams of revenue before you begin to settle back into your day to day life, it may be easy to overlook change when you’re back in your normal daily routine trying to balance work and home life – make the most of the time you have whilst you can, and be prepared for any future changes that may come.