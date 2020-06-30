“Hey Google” smart home summit scheduled for July 8th

Google is hosting an online event on July 8th to announce new tools and features for the smart home developer community. The company announced that after canceling Google I/O, it wasn’t possible to engage with the dev community in person. Still, an online event in this pandemic is an opportunity to come together virtually and share experiences.

Michele Turner, who’s the Product Management Director of the Smart Home Ecosystem, will address the audience in a 45 minutes virtual keynote and share initiatives in smart home and how devs can get benefits from these initiatives. Google will also introduce new tools to make it easier for devs to build products with Google Assistant.

A Google Partner panel with some of the biggest names in the smart home will talk about the impact of Covid-19 on their business, and the Smart Home industry in general. The virtual event will start at 10:00 PM PKT.

Anyone can register for free for this online event. You can register for the Google Smart Home summit here.