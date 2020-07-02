Google discontinues Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL

Google has discontinued Pixel 3A. In a statement to Android Police, the company has confirmed that its budget Pixel phones have completed the sales are no longer available in stock. Previously, the company has also discontinued Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

For those who are interested in buying this product can check from a handful of 3rd party retailers as remaining units sell-through. The Pixel 3a page on US Google Store shows “Unavailable.”

Here’s the complete statement,

“Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

Pixel 3A and 3A XL were launched last year at Google I/O. The smartphones were praised for their budget pricing and flagship camera sensor from Google Pixel 3. For now, there is no replacement for Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL, but Google is expected to announce Pixel 4A and 4A XL.

Due to the global health crisis, Google has canceled Google I/O 2020, and hence the possible release of Pixel 4A and 4A XL has been delayed or scrapped. The new budget Pixel phones will most probably feature Pixel 4’s flagship camera sensor and mid-range specifications.