Google discontinues Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google discontinues Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones as they were removed from Google Store. The manufacturer is moving on from the 2018 flagship phones. Android Police website confirmed with a spokesperson of Google, who says that the company has completed sales of the product and is no longer selling it on Google Store.

For those who’re still interested in Pixel 3, instead of Pixel 4, they can buy it from other vendors and partners until they have phones in stock. Pixel 3 has been removed from Google Store at the same time when Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were removed back in 2019, and we all thought it was an April Fool prank. Also, Google is canceling it’s April Fool prank amid coronavirus pandemic this year.

The previous listing page for Pixel 3 now redirects to the homepage saying, “The page you are looking for is unavailable, you have been redirected.” Now, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, and 3a XL are the only phones available on Google Store.

Pixel 3 has been a game-changer in smartphone photography with new technologies like Night Sight. The phone will still get Android updates until 2021; after that, updates are not guaranteed.