Google cancels I/O 2020 developers conference due to coronavirus concerns

Google joins the list of companies to cancel their biggest annual events as coronavirus spreads across countries. The search giant announced that this year, they wouldn’t be holding Google I/O 2020, their annual developers’ conference in Mountain View, California.

After Facebook’s F8, Mobile World Congress 2020, and GDC 2020, Google also cancels its biggest annual event for developers.

Here is Google’s statement about the cancelation,

“Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.”

Attendees who have purchased the tickets to this year’s I/O conference will get a full refund by March 13, 2020. The website also says that attendees of this year will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket without entering next year’s drawing.

Most probably, Google will live stream the event as the page says,

“Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.”

This is not the first event to be canceled because of coronavirus fears, MWC 2020, Facebook’s F8, and GDC 2020 also got canceled because of the increasing coronavirus cases globally.