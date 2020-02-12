This is Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip, its first clamshell phone and second foldable smartphones till date. The new phone seems to have less folding problems since we saw the Galaxy Fold getting a crease as a result of the impact after folding.

Galaxy Z Flip has a glass display and is the first phone to have foldable glass which means, fewer scratches as compared to the plastic one and no to less crease. While S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra support 5G, Galaxy Z Flip lacks 5G support. It runs Samsung’s OneUI 2 on top of Android 10. In the box, you will find a charger and cable, OTG, USB PIN tool, phone, protector, and USB-C headphones.

Galaxy Z Flip has a tall 6.7-inches OLED display. It also has an external display for notifications, a tiny 1.1-inch OLED display. The main display has a hole-punch cut out on the front with a 10MP camera.

Unlike previous Galaxy phones, the hole-punch is in the center of the display. Speaking of cameras, there are two rear cameras of 12MP resolution each. One is a regular wide-angle, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle.

The internals of the Z Flip includes a Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 3,300mAh battery, which is adjusted on both sides of the flip phone, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

Galaxy Z Flip will be available starting this Valentine’s day (February 14th) for $1,380 in the US and Korea.