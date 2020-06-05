Facebook’s Google Photos transfer tool is now available

Back in December 2019, Facebook announced a tool to transfer photos to Google Photos. Now, the tool is available to the audience worldwide after testing in select countries. The tool lets you transfer photos from Facebook to Google Photos.

With this tool, you can transfer a copy of your photos and videos. There’s an option to download your information directly to your computer or choose a destination (Google Photos) to transfer your videos and photos from the social platform. For now, only Google Photos is available to transfer photos, but the company will add more companies who are part of the Data Transfer Program.

It is unclear when the social giant will add other companies to the data transfer tool. The Data Transfer Program initiative was started in 2018, when Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Microsoft joined hands to improve data sharing tools. Later in 2019, Apple also joined the project. Let’s hope that Facebook will soon add other services to the data transfer tool.

How to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos?

Image via Facebook

To transfer your photos and videos to Google Photos from Facebook, you need to follow the steps below: