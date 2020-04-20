Facebook launches a new dedicated gaming app on Android

Facebook launches a gaming app in an attempt to take over Twitch and YouTube. The dedicated gaming app is now available on Google Play with the name ‘Facebook Gaming: Watch, Play, and Connect.’

The story appeared in a New York Times exclusive that the company would be releasing a dedicated gaming app. With Facebook gaming, you can go live and start streaming on the go. You can also watch and host streams. Facebook has also built chat support in the app, using which you can talk to other people who’re watching the stream.

Logging into the app will take you to the screen where a banner will greet you on installing Facebook games. From there, you can visit your profile, change preferred language, and then follow your favorite games and streamers to start. Your reactions and comments from the gaming app will appear on Facebook. On the right bottom, there’s a camera icon using which you can go live after granting apps overlay permissions.

The iOS version of the app is still not available. According to TechCrunch, the company is awaiting Apple’s approval to go live on the App Store. The dedicated gaming app isn’t a surprise as COVID-19 lockdowns, and quarantine situation has pushed more people into gaming. The company planned to launch the app in June but brought the release earlier due to the current situation.

The gaming industry is one of the biggest industries in the world. However, giants like YouTube have already given up on the dedicated app last year. Twitch is still dominating and booming in the game streaming industry. The monetization is still not available, but the users can buy stars and cheer streamers in the chat.

Facebook’s dedicated gaming app is available on Google Play. You can download it here.