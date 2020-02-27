5 tech trends that will shape the way we learn in 2020

2020 is all about tech-based education, and over the past few years, we have seen that education is becoming accessible for the masses. Now one does not require to travel all the way to different countries to get some certification or degree. Everything is accessible over the internet, which has changed the dynamics. Education industry trends are constantly changing with digitization, and 2020 would be something mostly based on technology.

Top Five Trends in Education

1. Immersive Education

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality combined together to bring experiences for students who all add value to their learning. This education is not bound to their location. Its purpose is to facilitate students in the best possible manner.

Immersive education allows students to experience concepts that seem hard to absorb while reading.

2. Online Education

Keeping in mind the current trends in education, we can see how it is mostly comprised of online tools. Recently coronavirus erupted in China, and we saw a live example of remote education where students and teachers interacted via online tools from the comfort of their homes. We can recognize the pattern of online education emerging all over the world. All working professionals are also finding ways to learn something new which can fit in their hectic routines, and online education allows people to learn and work on their own timelines. In 2020, we could see more individuals aligned to learn via online channels rather than opting for obsolete methods. It is removing barriers from classroom learning, and most of the higher education will be acquired via online channels.

3. Automated Schools

Many schools are already being flexible and attractive to generate results and are moving towards online platforms for assessments and quizzes to evaluate students. In 2020 we expected this ratio to increase at larger levels, and almost all schools and educational institutions will incorporate smart technologies and will adapt face recognition attendance systems, automated administrative tasks, and decisions would be made following an automated approach. We all are excited to see the future of schools and how they will add more value to the educational system.

4. More Personalized Education

Personal education may seem like an ideal concept, but it is easier said than done. Creating personalized education is being implemented with the modern-day educational approach. It empowers students to learn and own their education and have a great and positive effect on their emotional development. Educators also get a chance to build deep and rooted relations with their students. While following this approach in 2020, it will allow students to master skills and move at their own pace while being in the same class.

5. Digital and Comprehensive Online Assessments

One of the key areas of the academic curriculum is to evaluate students. In 2020 most of the assignments will be evaluated online, and scores will be shared at online platforms where students and parents can view them. The main advantage of these digital and online assessment tools would be that it won’t be dependent on humans or teachers, which means there will be no chances of bias. It is prone to error and time saving too. There are quite a few tools, which proved to be fruitful for students and teachers, and we expect these numbers to increase in 2020.

Students enrolled in schools at this point of time are being prepared for the eighth industrial revolution, and we expect all educational institutions to play their part in training students with the best possible skills which can ensure a bright future.