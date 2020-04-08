Dell accidentally leaks XPS 17 and XPS 15

XPS series has always been the most anticipated series of Dell’s product line because of their outstanding design and high-end specs. The XPS series for this year seems to have an upgraded member in the pipeline after a long time, the XPS 17. Unlike old XPS 15, the new models are expected to have XPS 13 like the design but with few improvements. A bezel-less design of the laptop will make it portable and less bulky.

According to a leaked image on Reddit, the new models look even better than before due to small bezels. Unlike previous models, the new XPS series will feature a smaller bottom chin, which is a relief. It is also expected to arrive with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The new models will completely USB-A port and will embrace USB-C. It seems that Dell is adopting XPS 13 design for its XPS 15 and the new XPS 17. Previously, XPS 15 had a design similar to Dell Precision series, but now, with XPS 17 on the way, Dell is making these designs relatively compact.

Other leaked specs include a 4K display of 3840 x 2400 resolution, 32GB of max RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel i7-10750H Comet Lake processor.