How to change default apps in Windows 10

Windows 10 official wallpaper

Microsoft packs Windows with many built-in apps for its users. Mail, Maps, Music (previously Groove Music), Photos, Movies & TV, Microsoft Edge are the core default apps in Windows OS. However, Microsoft doesn’t force you to stick with one app. You can use alternatives to these apps like Email, Maps, Music Player, Photo Viewer, Video Player, Web Browser applications.

To change the native apps in Windows 10, you can follow the steps below.

Time needed: 5 minutes.

Here is how to change default apps in Windows 10

  1. Click ‘Start’ button and click ‘Settings’ icon

    You can also open the Settings app by pressing Windows key + I.

    A screenshot of start menu button in Windows 10

  2. Find ‘Apps’ and open it

    Navigate to the ‘Apps’ category in the settings app and open it.

    apps option in settings of windows 10

  3. Navigate and click ‘Default apps’

    In the default app section, you can find all the default apps.

    default apps tab in windows 10 settings app

  4. Find and click the app to replace with your favorite app

    Choose default apps that you often use and replace them with the ones you desire.

    replace default apps with your fav apps

These are the steps that you can follow to change default apps in Windows 10. You can also follow our other guides to speed up Windows 10 computers, or to get ‘This PC’ icon on your desktop in Windows 10.

