BREAKING: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson tests positive for covid-19.

The UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced in a tweet that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.”

The prime minister of the UK has mild symptoms of coronavirus and is going to self-isolation after confirmation.

“I’m working from home I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” said the prime minister Boris Johnson in a video. He also added that he would continue to lead the government’s response to the global pandemic from home.

“I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here’s the video message that he posted online:

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The Prime Minister is in self-isolation in Downing Street and is leading the government’s response to the covid-19 outbreak from there. He ended his tweet with a message saying,

“Together, we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”

