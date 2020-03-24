Best work from home apps 2020

Crazy times, right? Coronavirus has forced many companies to shut down and some to implement work from home policy. Technology has played a vital role in remote work, and hence we are bringing the best apps that you can use to increase productivity and improve work from home experience.

1. Slack:

To execute a remote working plan successfully, a company requires a flawless communication between teams, and Slack is the solution. Slack is mostly the primary source of communication between teams within organizations. It is considered as the best platform for communication between teams.

You can customize it, add users to your workspace, share files, and get the dark mode. I have a special place in my heart for apps with dark mode enabled; that’s why I couldn’t skip this feature.

You can get Slack for free with access to 10,000 recent messages of your team, integration support with 10 third party apps, 5GB total storage, and 1:1 video and voice calls between teammates. For more, you can get a Standard plan for US $6.67 per month, Plus plan for US $12.50 per month per user when paid yearly. More pricing details here.

2. Microsoft Teams:

Microsoft Teams is an alternative to Slack. It offers a free version with limited features and a trial version as well. Teams is Microsoft’s take on Slack and is part of Office 365. Microsoft Teams starts at $5 per month per user. You can download Microsoft Teams on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

3. Zoom:

If we were in the era when there wasn’t any way to meet virtually, we wouldn’t be able to run businesses with that much efficiency. Zoom is a video calling solution for teams and companies. While many have problems with Skype for freezing up in between an online meeting, Zoom is there for the rescue.

You can add multiple people and start an online meeting. Zoom can be expensive with the US $14.99 per month/host and other plans. Here are detailed plans for Zoom.

4. Skype:

Zoom can be very expensive for small companies, and hence Skype is the alternative for them. If used with Office 365, Skype offers more to business users with support for Word, Powerpoint, and Excel. You can learn more about Skype subscriptions here.

5. FaceTime

If you’re the person who’s surrounded by a group of people who’re surrounded by devices with Apple “ecosystem,” then FaceTime is for you. Let’s make it simple. If you and your workmates have an iPhone or Mac with webcam, you can get FaceTime to meet each other virtually. You don’t need Apple’s latest MacBook or latest iPhone to run FaceTime; it’s on almost every Apple device.

You can add up to 32 people in FaceTime and use Animojis to make your conversation more fun. Let’s admit; there’s nothing like Apple’s ecosystem.

6. Trello

In order to keep track of your work and synchronize with other teammates, you need a platform that manages your workflow. Trello is the right choice for you. We use Trello in our workspace a lot, and we’re using it from home as well. The card-based task management is perfect, and it helps you in managing tasks seamlessly. You can find more about Trello plans for businesses and enterprises here.

7. Time Doctor

Some employees can be sluggish and need someone to keep a check on them for them to complete work. But working from home might lower the productivity of these employees. To get the desired results, Time Doctor is the right tool. It tracks users and also makes reports of their performance without intervening in their privacy. It is basically used to track your employee’s activity in work time. Here are the pricing plans of Time Doctor.

8. Rescue Time

Basically, this app is like Time Doctor; it tracks your activity and gives you a report. It helps you in focusing on your work more by making you more productive. Companies can also use Rescue Time to track their employees without invading their privacy. You can learn more about Rescue Time’s plans here.

So, these were the apps that you can use to get more out of work from home. You can take advantage of these apps and get more work done from the cozy couch of your home.

You can drop your favorite apps and other suggestions in the comment section below. Stay safe and happy quarantine!