Doing makeup is an art that very few are capable of doing. There are a lot of girls out there who love doing makeup and practicing it. Some girls are good at doing makeup, and some are just afraid of trying new looks or styles on their faces. In the latter case, there are a lot of beauty makeup apps that allow people to have a real-time idea of whether a certain makeup look would suit on their face or not.

We tested multiple makeup apps for Android and iOS and have made a list of top 5 most used and best makeup apps that allows users to try different makeup looks and hairstyles.

Here is the list of the best makeup apps for Android and iOS.

FaceApp

This is the most talked makeup and beauty app of the town nowadays. FaceApp is a mobile application developed by a Russian company for both Android and iOS users.

This application allows users to change their hairstyles and their makeover look. Not only this, but the FaceApp also allows gender transformation that has attracted a large number of users. The app also uses the user’s picture to transform them into their older age version, which is quite interesting.

However, this app is facing a lot of criticism nowadays because critics say that this face-aging app is a threat to user’s privacy and might have the user’s biometric information.

Download from Google Play Store or Apple Store for free!

YouCam Makeup

Another well-known makeup and beauty app is the ‘YouCam Makeup,’ which can be installed by both iOS and Android users. This app allows you to edit your pictures to see which makeup look suits you better. It has some distinctive features such as eye color change, face slim, nose re-shaping, blemish removal, and gives an analysis of how healthy your skin is.

There are a lot of tools that allow users to have flawless skin. The tools include makeovers for lips, eyes, brows, face, nose, and tattoos. You can edit the shape of your nose, your face, eyes and can choose your favorite lipstick colors. Moreover, the app allows you to color your hair as well as choose different hairstyles for yourself.

It is a free makeup app, so download it today from your Google Play Store or Apple Store to experience the amazing features.

InstaBeauty

InstaBeauty is a selfie picture editor that can be used by the users to edit their selfies to make them a perfect fit for social media. This app is also available for both Android and iOS users.

This app also contains similar features as YouCam Makeup, such as blemish removal, face/nose slimming, and hairstyle change. Not only this, but this app also comes with different features such as removing the black/whiteheads, pimples, or acne to make your skin look flawless.

Another interesting feature offered by this app is that you can also control your height, use a beauty camera, and make a beautiful collage. This app is free and can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Perfect 365

Perfect 365 app is another famous trending app available on iOS and Android. It allows virtual makeup with a lot of features that are available for face and hair. There are more than 15 makeup tools and styles that come within this app. You can customize the colors according to your choice.

The app also contains the step to step tutorials from different artists that guide users about creating the looks on their face, which will make them look real. Another distinct feature is that this app allows you to connect with makeup professionals in your nearby area. You can also subscribe to daily makeup updates, looks, and tips.

This app is available for free on Google and Apple Store.

Photo Wonder

Lastly, one of the best makeup beauty apps is ‘Photo Wonder.’ Other than using makeup tools for beautification, this app allows you to add effects to your pictures and make collages so that you can share your pictures on social media. It also helps you to adjust your skin tones, slim your face, and remove blemishes. You can also use stickers and can make a movie scene of your pictures.

This app is available for free on both Google and Apple Store. Give yourself a chance to look more beautiful than ever before!

Technology advancements have led to a lot of creative makeup apps that you can use to completely transform your look. The aforementioned suggestions will help you make the right choice regarding the apps that are most suitable for you. You can pick and apply your favorite makeup look in less than 10 minutes and share it with your friends on social media.