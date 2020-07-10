Best free music apps for Android and iOS (2020)

Everyone loves music, and a smartphone without a music app is incomplete. Keeping music files on your phone is old-school, and it takes a lot of time to free up space for music. That’s where music streaming apps come handy. You can now stream free music of any genre on your Android or iOS device without downloading files. We picked the best free music apps that are available for Android and iPhone.

1. Spotify

Spotify Music

Spotify is the best music streaming service with over 87 million paid subscribers as of October 2018 and more than 30 million tracks available for the users in their library. You can download Spotify for Android and iOS. The app is available to download for free but comes with a premium service. It doesn’t mean that you have to pay for the app to access it. You can still play free songs, but there are some limitations in the free version.

Once you start using the app, you will love it as we do. The free version limits users to skip songs and plays ad-supported music in the shuffle. You cannot play songs individually; you have to shuffle in the free version. Spotify also supports custom playlists. You can access more features by subscribing to the premium service by paying $9.99 a month. Also, the family plan comes at $14.99, which allows you to get premium, ad-free music for your family.

2. Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is also one of the best and popular music app. You might be surprised, but it is not limited to iOS devices or the Apple ecosystem. You can also access Apple Music on Android. As of May 2018, Apple Music has 51 million paying subscribers and over 50 million Ad-free songs. Unlike Spotify, there is one catch with Apple Music. The app doesn’t let you stream music unless you add a credit card to it. It works in some places, but it prompts for credit card details once you install it. But you won’t get charged unless you end your trial of three months; after that, it’s $9.99 per month. Apple Music is one of the best music apps for the iPhone.

3. YouTube Music

YouTube Music

YouTube holds the throne of the best video platform, and hence the music on it is also coming to YouTube Music. YouTube Music is a paid service that is available for $9.99, but with YouTube Red, which is Premium YouTube experience, it comes in the package. YouTube Red costs $11.99, and YouTube Music costs $9.99 per month alone. YouTube Music is available for Android and iOS.

4. SoundCloud

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is the best platform where you can discover new artists, music, podcasts, and audio shows for free. The platform where artists can upload original songs and emerging artists can get a chance to get famous. The app is available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. SoundCloud can also be accessed through the web.

5. Pandora

Pandora Music

Pandora is another free music app that is supported by Ads. The app offers many creative playlists and millions of songs. It comes with a Plus plan of $4.99 per month and is only available in the US right now. Pandora also offers a Premium plan that costs $9.99 per month. With Plus plan, you get unlimited skips, four offline stations, unlimited replays, HQ audio, and an Ad-free experience. However, the Premium plan offers on-demand music, playlist creation, and all other features that are available in the Plus plan. You can listen to free music that you love, and if you like it, subscribe to the premium Pandora service. You can install the Pandora app for free on Android and iOS.

6. iHeartRadio

iHeartMedia

With over 850 channels, iHeartRadio by iHeartMedia offers live radio, podcasts, news with the ability to create curated radio stations for you. You cannot skip unlimited songs in the free version, but there are no ads to interrupt your listening experience. Just like the other best free music apps, iHeart Radio subscription costs $9.99 per month for premium.

These were the best free music apps for Android and iOS. You can download and enjoy free music apps by downloading from the given links.

If you have something to add to this list, you can comment below. Let us know about your experience of these free music apps in the comments!