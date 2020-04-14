Benefits and downsides of ReactJS and React Native

In any platform, a graphical user interface (GUI) is a critical component because through it, a user regulates software or hardware applications. React is a JavaScript library used to develop GUIs. The program was launched in 2011 by Jordan Walke, who is a Facebook Software engineer. The inventor wanted to apply the high speed of JavaScript with multiple methods to create platforms that are responsive to a variety of user inputs. The project is mainly open-source, and it’s been in use since 2013. Different companies, like Netflix and Dropbox, use it. To understand the principles and fundamentals of React JS and ReactNative, it’s advisable to enroll for a React JS Course.

The popularity of ReactJS is soaring as many platform owners want dynamic sites that transform data while reloading pages. Some website owners, however, have not embraced the program because they don’t understand its perks. This blog, therefore, explores the various pros and cons of using ReactJS and React Native.

Perks of React JS

ReactJS has multiple benefits for the users. These include:

Component reapplication

The two JavaScript libraries enable the reuse of codes that are already in existence. You don’t require to create another code if you’re using ReactJS and React Native. The two frameworks enable you to use components that make it possible for you to subdivide the interface into standalone pieces that are applied independently.

There are a variety of components that ReactJS use.

These include Charity, Halogen, and Material-UI. Whereas Charity is an individualized chart component, Halogen is a mixture of personalized loading spinner animations. The Material-UI, on the other hand, is a combination of elements that fix Google’s material Design.

Virtual DOM

DOM stands for Document Object Model. It’s an application program that’s equivalent to the XML document. It’s tree-shaped with multiple nodes that represent each document. The model is lax and ineffective because it processes various kinds of complex data like recalculation of CSS, the recreation of the layout, and repainting the whole web page. The use of React JS overcomes the challenges of DOM by using an application known as Virtual DOM. In terms of structure, Virtual DOM resembles DOM. React JS updates virtual DOM fast whenever there is a change.

Thriving community

React JS is an open-source library and has numerous followers and users all over the world. GitHub, for instance, has given it over 130,000 stars. Many developers, globally, keep proposing new features to the library and fix all kinds of bugs.

Because React JS is a project by a tech giant, Facebook, it enjoys multiple resources of the company, and its future looks promising. Currently, the library’s popularity is more than ever.

Saving of time

React CJ not only saves time, but it’s efficient. It would be a waste of time if developers kept using different codes each time they’re working on their projects. In programming, things are complicated when you intend to make changes in particular aspects of your system.

However, these difficulties are offset by the use of React JS. The entire components of React JS are isolated, meaning that change in a specific part doesn’t impact on others. This state of affairs makes the use of elements a concise and rosy procedure for the programmers.

One-Direction Data flow offers a stable code

React JS permits one-direction information flow, which stabilizes the code. Furthermore, the library uses downward binding that ensures that changes in a child don’t have any impacts on a parent. The other JS models, on the other hand, may have changes reflected on parents when introducing the same changes to the child.

The use of one direction data flow in React JS ensures that when an object is modified or updated, the parents are not affected. The changes only happen to areas the earmarked.

Downsides of React JS

Despite its multiple perks, React JS has a fair share of its disadvantages as follows:

High speed of development

Technology develops at crazy speeds. This means that developers must keep changing their style to accommodate the new changes. Some developers may not be comfortable with the ever-changing IT environment.

Substandard Documentation

New tools are released regularly. Different libraries promise to apply these devices to enhance the function of React JS. The downside of the movie is that many developers find it hard to use these new tools. This means that community members do not apply the latest tools, which results in poor documentation. Most developers write their own sets of documentations and choose the kind of tools to use in particular projects.

The Use of JSX is complex

Many developers find the use of JSX in React JS a complicated affair. JSX is a language that enables the combination of HTML with JavaScript. Although the use of syntax has its benefits, many developers complain that it’s too complicated.

Need to add Search Engine Optimization (SEO) work

Although some people have raised a concern that search engines might not index dynamic website pages, the claim has not proven. Google has clarified the matter by stating that its crawlers can index dynamic content. You should remove any doubt by testing your dynamic pages to ensure that the search engines can index them. Many developers may find this procedure for additional work.

Perks of Reactive Native

Currently, Reactive Native is one of the modern environments for the development of mobile phone apps. The library has various perks, as explained below:

React Native applies JavaScript

One of the popular programming languages used by many developers is JavaScript. React Native uses the language which many find easy working with, meaning that it’s simple to find a developer to work on your project. Additionally, most engineers find JavasScript easy to work on and simple to update.

Native Controls and modules in Reactive Native enhances performance

Because Reactive Native offers specific codes with native APIs, it improves the overall performance. The performance of React Native is further enhanced through the use of modules written in Objective-C and Java-out-of-the-box.

Reactive Native has all the components of React JS

Because Reactive Native use React JS library features, it enjoys all the advantages of the library. This means that even if developers don’t understand the Native language, they can still work on it provided that they’re good at JavaScript and understand React syntax.

Downsides of React Native

The following are some of the disadvantages of React Native:

Documentation – Just like React JS, one of the problems of React Native is poor documentation when you want to apply the many tools.

Third-Party components – Although the library has multiple modules; its third-party components are minimal.

Instability – React Native is associated with multiple problems, including reloading failures, emulator issues, and issues with navigation.

Conclusion

React JS aims to create large frameworks that handle data that keeps on changing. The library has multiple tools that assist in creating scalable, simple, and faster applications. Although React JS was created by Facebook, other firms are adapting it too. This blog has explored some benefits and downsides of React JS.