Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and more

Apple finally updates the 13-inch MacBook Pro with its latest Magic Keyboard that we saw in MacBook Air 2020 and iPad Pro 2020. Previously, the company was using the Butterfly mechanism, which caused a lot of fuss, even director Taika Waititi wasn’t happy about it. Now, the new 13-inch MacBook has the all-new Magic Keyboard, double storage finally, and increase graphics performance. Let’s take a look at updated specs:

What’s new?

The new MacBook Pro 2020 has the same design, but few things have been changed. Other than the Magic Keyboard, the touch Escape key is replaced by a physical one, which is a relief.

Here are all the new things coming to 13-inch MacBook Pro this year:

1. Magic Keyboard

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with the new Magic Keyboard, similar to MacBook Air 2020 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new scissor mechanism replaces the butterfly mechanism of previous notebooks with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable typing experience. A physical Escape key is also present in this Magic Keyboard along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

2. Great Performance

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro now has Intel’s 10th-generation quad-core processor with up to 4.1GHz Turbo Boost. If you’re upgrading from dual-core 13-inch MacBook Pro, then you’ll experience up to 2.8 times faster performance. This year’s 13-inch pro notebook comes with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics, which makes it 80% faster for better 4K video editing, smoother gameplay, and faster rendering. Users can also connect with Apple’s Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.

3. Storage and Memory

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with double storage than last year’s MacBook Pro. You can now get a 13-inch MacBook at 256GB standard storage and go up to 1TB storage options. These superfast SSDs come with up to 3.0GB/s sequential read speeds. For pro users, Apple now offers up to 4TB SSD storage options in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Speaking of performance, the new MacBook also gets a faster 16GB of 3733MHz RAM as standard on select models and is also available in 32GB memory option for the first time on a 13-inch notebook. With 32GB RAM, users can get 50% faster performance when editing gigapixel images in Photoshop.

4. Retina Display

This year’s 13-inch notebook from Apple weighs 3 pounds and has a brilliant Retina display with 4 million pixels and colors. With 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut support, and True Tone technology, the MacBook Pro offers natural viewing experience. Not only this, but MacBook Pro also comes with stereo speakers for immersive wide-stereo sound.

13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 has Apple’s T2 Security Chip, it not only protects Touch ID information, but also makes the passwords, purchases, and unlocking Mac secure. The new notebook runs macOS Catalina and is available to order starting $1,299.