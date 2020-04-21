Apple services now available in more countries

Apple services are now available in more countries around the globe. The company announced that App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud are available in 52 more countries. However, Apple Music is available in 52 additional countries.

These Apple services are now available in countries of regions including Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania.

Following countries and regions now support these new services:

Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia

Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia

Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu

These are the countries where Apple Music services are expanding:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia

Asia-Pacific: Bhutan

Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia

Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks, and Caicos, and Uruguay

Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen

Oceania: Solomon Islands

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content, Oliver Schusser said,

“We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before. We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers.”

Since its launch back in 2008, and after adding more countries to its list, Apple’s App Store marketplace is now available in 175 countries. According to Apple, over half a billion people are visiting the App Store each week to discover and install apps from developers around the globe. Similarly, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are also now available in 175 countries, whereas Apple Music is available in 167 countries with over 60 million songs.