Apple cancels WWDC 2020 physical event, announces an online event

Coronavirus pandemic has affected many tech events like Facebook F8, MWC 2020, E3 gaming expo, Google I/O 2020, GDC 2020, and more. Now, Apple has canceled WWDC 2020 and announced that it would be holding an online event.

The announcement was made in a press release in which Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said,

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience.”

The event will stream online along with keynote and sessions. But, instead of physical gathering, it will be an online virtual community gathering. Apple also announces that it will donate $1 million to the San Jose organizations because of the cancelation of WWDC 2020.